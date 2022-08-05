Home Sports Rome market, Veretout in Marseille. Villar towards Samp – Sport – Football
Rome, 4 August 2022 – Great movements for the Roma also on the front of the exits. Waiting for Georgino Wijnaldum which is already on its way to the capital, the Giallorossi are concentrating on sales to lighten the squad and also the amount of wages. The first to come out will be Jordan Veretout arrived one step away from the official agreement with the Marseille . Also Villar is ready to leave Trigoria but his future will still be in Serie A.

Veretout to greetings

Three years ago the French had arrived at the Roma to be the great protagonist of the midfield, but with the arrival of Jose Mourinho many things have changed and even its ownership has faltered. With the Portuguese Veretout has not found much space and is now ready to leave Italy to return home. The Marseille with which it already has a rough agreement: the club will pay 11 million euros into the coffers of the Giallorossi, to which another 4.5 million bonuses could be added, divided into 2 million upon reaching 30 appearances and 2.5 million in case of qualification for the next Champions League .

Villar’s situation

Tiago Pinto is also working on the sale of Gonzalo Villar which, however, will remain in Italy. On the player there is Sampdoria which, however, has just started negotiations with Roma : however, there is talk of a sale on loan with right or obligation to redeem, but the figures of the deal are not yet known. In any case, the player is no longer part of the Giallorossi project and for a few months he had been looking for a new destination where he could be the protagonist and establish himself.

