Home » Rome Milan, Pioli: ‘Remedied a result that would have been unfair’
Sports

Rome Milan, Pioli: ‘Remedied a result that would have been unfair’

by admin
Rome Milan, Pioli: ‘Remedied a result that would have been unfair’

A draw caught in the 97th minute, after going down just a few minutes earlier. The crazy finish at the Olimpico gives the Rossoneri a point, after Pioli had dreamed of scoring three and risked bringing home zero.

“We didn’t play badly,” Pioli said after the match. “We lacked the right plays but we checked the match. We needed a little more determination and lucidity to unlock the game, we didn’t succeed. It’s not the result we wanted but we made up for a result that would have been really negative for what we saw on the pitch. Did I believe in a draw? I believed in victory. We are fine at the moment, today was also a strange match with few effective minutes. Many breaks, difficult to play like this. Having remedied this means always believing in it”.

“Me and Mou, Both Disgruntled”

“Are these two lost points for Mourinho? Me too. It means that we’re all going home unhappy today”, Pioli replied to the Roma coach who was dissatisfied with the result. “The Champions League? The dream is there and we’ve put it on hold, we’ll open it at the right time. If we want to get to the top 4 we have to accelerate a bit in the league”

read also

Mou: “Two points lost, more proud than sad”

See also  Ibrahimovic, goal from a penalty in Udinese-Milan

You may also like

3:1 success: Ingolstadt manages the second win under...

Scattered considerations after Roma-Milan (1-1)

Video | After 1249 days, “Chongqing Xiongqi” once...

Formula 1 in Baku: Perez races to victory,...

Do you struggle to sleep? You should move...

Schalke wins 2-1 against Werder in the Bundesliga

Cavs, Koby Altman praises Evan Mobley: He transformed...

Football 2nd Bundesliga: Hanover vs. Nuremberg – live...

Last-minute win against Bremen: Schalke sends a furious...

Baby found dead in dumpster. «Now commitment of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy