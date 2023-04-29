Rome Milan, Pioli: ‘Remedied a result that would have been unfair’

A draw caught in the 97th minute, after going down just a few minutes earlier. The crazy finish at the Olimpico gives the Rossoneri a point, after Pioli had dreamed of scoring three and risked bringing home zero.

“We didn’t play badly,” Pioli said after the match. “We lacked the right plays but we checked the match. We needed a little more determination and lucidity to unlock the game, we didn’t succeed. It’s not the result we wanted but we made up for a result that would have been really negative for what we saw on the pitch. Did I believe in a draw? I believed in victory. We are fine at the moment, today was also a strange match with few effective minutes. Many breaks, difficult to play like this. Having remedied this means always believing in it”.