Rome-Milan report cards: Theo disappoints, Leao lights up, De Ketelaere loses chances, Abraham goals from 7

Incredible final at the Olimpico in the Champions play-off between Roma and Milan. First the Giallorossi joy with Abraham’s goal in the 93rd minute then the Rossoneri’s exaltation, three minutes later, for Saelemaekers’ equal with almost expired time. A result that leaves the positions of the two teams unchanged in the fight for a place in the Champions League. The Giallorossi and Rossoneri remain tied in fourth place with 57 points, with parity in direct matches and the same goal difference. At this link the news and the comment.