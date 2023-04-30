Home » Rome-Milan report cards: Theo disappoints, Leao lights up, De Ketelaere loses chances, Abraham goals from 7
Sports

Rome-Milan report cards: Theo disappoints, Leao lights up, De Ketelaere loses chances, Abraham goals from 7

by admin
Rome-Milan report cards: Theo disappoints, Leao lights up, De Ketelaere loses chances, Abraham goals from 7

Incredible final at the Olimpico in the Champions play-off between Roma and Milan. First the Giallorossi joy with Abraham’s goal in the 93rd minute then the Rossoneri’s exaltation, three minutes later, for Saelemaekers’ equal with almost expired time. A result that leaves the positions of the two teams unchanged in the fight for a place in the Champions League. The Giallorossi and Rossoneri remain tied in fourth place with 57 points, with parity in direct matches and the same goal difference. At this link the news and the comment.

April 29, 2023 | 21:55

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Italy-Germany: the words of coach Mancini

You may also like

Premier League: Final bids submitted to purchase Manchester...

Rome, crusader injury for Kumbulla. Belotti also stops:...

WDR-Sport: BVB – the fear of the big...

The fans are helpless, the team is sad,...

Tourist raped in the elevator of Milan Central...

4-0 win in Bayreuth: Duisburg with big points

Torino Atalanta 1-2: video, gol e highlights

Pröger lets Hansa Rostock celebrate in Kaiserslautern

Serie A situation: There are still six teams...

Football: Toulouse wins the French Cup ahead of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy