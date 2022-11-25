Home Sports Rome, Moratti betrays Mourinho: “If I were still president I would choose Spalletti” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The words of the former Nerazzurri president: “I have great admiration for Spalletti and he would certainly be able to do well”

Massimo Morattiformer president of theInterspoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss. Among the various topics covered, also the comparison between José Mourinhohis coach at the time of the Nerazzurri treble, and Luciano Spalletti: “If I were still the president of theInter who would I choose between Jose Mourinho e Luciano Spalletti? Today I would say Spalletti“. These are the first words of Moratti who then motivates his choice: “Out of esteem and knowledge, for me José would always remain security. In terms of novelty, however, I would take Spalletti for whom I have great admiration and who would certainly be able to do well. Well, if I were still president of Inter, I would always choose Spalletti“.

November 24, 2022 (change November 24, 2022 | 16:07)

