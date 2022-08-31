The coach praises the Argentine for the brace “a great talent who plays perl as a team” and also exalts the English striker “Abraham has won everything”. And on the market …

Mourinho does not hide the satisfaction for the performance of his Roma in the clear victory against Monza “The best match of the season for the result, it’s true – he tells Dazn’s microphones – but it was more difficult than it might seem. Stroppa’s team it is a team that puts us in difficulty and will surely produce results We are doing well, we are calm and we are progressing slowly.

market — “I don’t have the courage to press the director for a defender. I don’t take the photo with my feet on the table on Instagram to say I want the defender. With all the limitations we have for fair play, which apparently exists for us and for the others not, we are doing an extraordinary result. If Wijanldum hadn’t broken, the defender would have arrived. They know we need a defender, but they know that they pay me to find solutions. And I have to do it. We are a team with that difficulty there. , but I don’t think we’ll do anything. Maybe let’s put Vina or Karsdorp central, let’s see. ”

Ibanez — Ibanez is growing a lot. I am glad that we are talking about him. Ibanez, he’s one of those guys where I see a lot of difference from what he was before and what he is today. Even with the ball he was much more serene and found various solutions. He is no longer the same. See also Car or desert island? What can you buy with 30 thousand euros

Abraham — “Today I want to talk about Abraham. Today is my Tammy. He won duels, created depth, recovered balls, always took the first ball, ducked down to play, it was fantastic. That’s how I want it, today a great Tammy. It was Paulo’s evening because he scored 100 goals. But Tammy today was fantastic. And then Belotti and Shomurodov who now I think will calm down because there was so much pressure on him on the transfer market, they will help us. ”

dybala — And on Paulo Dybala who reaches 100 goals in Serie A: “In his case the talent is available for the team, he is not isolated from the rest of his teammates – said the coach to Dazn -. Even in the defensive phase he does an extraordinary job . It does not come from an easy story in terms of injuries, but Paulo is growing. Perhaps Scaloni also owes us a bottle of wine to celebrate one more top player for him in view of Qatar “, explains Mourinho who then reveals a background:” Last year against Juventus, when he was replaced, I told him “you are good boy”. Today I told him the same. ” When he came out he said to me: ‘Mister, it was just a short distance away and I scored the third goal’. He is a top “.

Galliani — And finally, here are the compliments to Galliani: “He is a great, a manager of great sportsmanship. After winning a 4-0 derby with Inter, he and Berlusconi came to the locker room. They are very sporty. And I am happy that Monza both in Serie A. See also Mourinho: Yesterday I prayed for Eriksson and I cried too

