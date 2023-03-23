Home Sports Rome, Mourinho is waiting for the Friedkins to define his future in yellow and red
Rome, Mourinho is waiting for the Friedkins to define his future in yellow and red

Mourinho’s stay in Rome it will depend on the technical guarantees he will receive from the property before the end of this season. After a year and a half in Rome, a three-year contract, and a growing budget so far. In the standings he finds himself 3 points more than last season, despite three defeats in the last four. The ranking also improved, from sixth to fifth place, the detachment from the fourth, from -6 to -1, with 8 fewer goals conceded. The only figure in decline is the number of goals, 10 fewer than a year ago. Abraham’s goals are missing13 less, and those of Belotti, zero in the league.

For Abraham, a return to the Premier League

Abraham is destined to return to the Premier League in the summer. To strengthen the team, Mourinho wants a more experienced centre-forward and complete, with a profile already reported to the company. In addition, the coach wants a central defender who is also good at setting up and a midfielder to complete an instant team. For warranties on these purchases and design validity, Mourinho wants to confront the Friedkins directly. He would like more involvement and English managerial powers, to be able to compete with more ambition in his third year. An unexpected stay. Achieving a place in Champions League becomes fundamental for investments and prospects. To continue together or say goodbye, if the objectives set a year and a half ago at the time of signing no longer coincide. While waiting for the future, Mourinho has given the team several days off. The whole group will meet in Trigoria on Tuesday 28 March waiting for the next match against Sampdoria

