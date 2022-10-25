The story dates back to Sunday evening in the post game of Rome-Naples . Matteo, a young 18-year-old steward in his first experience at the Olimpico, will no longer work when Roma play at home for taking a selfie with Victor Osimhen . The boy of Ethiopian origin was in the area reserved for families with the yellow bib, when he approached Oma Corresponding (journalist and friend of the football player) to ask him what he was doing in an inaccessible place. The reporter explained that he was waiting for Osimhen because he is a great friend of him. Matteo then widened his eyes because Victor is a great idol of him and took the opportunity to ask him to get to know him and take a picture together: “After a bit of a wait, I was introduced to Victor: he took me by the arm and I sat next to him, right where Tammy Abraham was sitting just before. My hands were shaking at that moment, my dream had come true at that moment. I showed him all the photos of him, the videos of him, he really enjoyed. I am obsessed with him, always looking for hidden anecdotes. He even got excited looking at my eighteen year old cake “Matteo told the Serieanews website.

Steward suspended: the reason

Everything could have ended with a smile, but the area manager, after seeing the scene, signaled it and from now on he will no longer be able to serve in the matches in which the Roma he will play at the Olimpico (the young man was paid for Sunday anyway). The club he works for has not fired him, but he will continue to call him for the Lazio matches: “I asked Victor to take a selfie, I immediately sent it to my parents. They know how much I wanted to meet Victor. After a while, however, a Roma manager arrived and asked me to give her the refectory as a steward and that I would not be able to be with a footballer in my workplace. At that moment Victor got up and asked the woman for an explanation, asking her why she had that reaction: ‘He is my brother, he is here with me. Why are you doing so?’. I couldn’t accept that they were kicking me out. I told Victor not to worry and that I would leave right away. He asked me ‘How much are they paying you?’ and I tried to calm him down. Meeting him was enough for me, but he insisted. I told him the amount and he started freaking out, he couldn’t accept that I was being treated like that for such a figure. He told Oma to write to me, he added that he would take care of the situation and not to worry. He insisted on letting me stay with him, he worried if I was losing my job. He is a golden person, an incredible guy and not the usual VIP. I want to thank Oma, without him it would never have happened. I really made the right choice to choose such an idol! “.