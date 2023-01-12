“Total black” style and the return of the Gratton turtleneck. New rumors are popping up on the web about the possible third shirt signed by the German brand for next season

It’s not official yet, but most likely next year Adidas will be the technical sponsor of Roma. Footy Headlinesportal specialized in football shirts, has published some advances on the possible third shirt that the German brand will make for the club next season. The chosen style should be “total black” with hints of red and orange on the sides. Worth noting is the return of Gratton’s wolf on the chest instead of the classic club crest.