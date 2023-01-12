Home Sports Rome, new hypotheses on the third shirt by Adidas for next season – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Rome, new hypotheses on the third shirt by Adidas for next season – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Rome, new hypotheses on the third shirt by Adidas for next season – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

“Total black” style and the return of the Gratton turtleneck. New rumors are popping up on the web about the possible third shirt signed by the German brand for next season

It’s not official yet, but most likely next year Adidas will be the technical sponsor of Roma. Footy Headlinesportal specialized in football shirts, has published some advances on the possible third shirt that the German brand will make for the club next season. The chosen style should be “total black” with hints of red and orange on the sides. Worth noting is the return of Gratton’s wolf on the chest instead of the classic club crest.

January 11, 2023 (change January 11, 2023 | 4:35 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Zhejiang U17 wins National Youth Football League Championship_Zhejiang Online

You may also like

Wiggins abused as a young man: now the...

Fight hard to pass the level, pointing at...

Carabao Cup, Manchester City eliminated by Southampton. Nottingham...

The siege of the audience lost all chances...

Spanish Super Cup, Real in the final: Valencia...

Milan-Turin 0-1, Juric: “Coppa Italia, wonderful guys”

Milan, Pioli: ‘Big disappointment. Little lucidity after their...

The Volpiano Academy is super in the under...

Milan-Turin 0-1: After the goal in the 114th...

Messi, first goal as world champion: PSG win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy