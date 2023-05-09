Home » Rome, new stadium in Pietralata: public interest approved
Roma are a little closer to having their own future stadium. During the municipal council held today, Tuesday 9 May, public interest was approved for the plant project in the Pietralata district. The approval was voted with 32 votes in favor, arrived both from the entire majority and from some opposition forces, and three abstentions.

The news on parking lots and expropriations

After the collapse of the Tor di Valle project desired by former president Pallotta, the new Giallorossi property of the Friedkins had identified the Pietralata district in the north-eastern area of ​​the city, not far from the Tiburtina railway station. These are the words of the mayor Roberto Gualtieri: “”There will be a common commitment to bring this story to a conclusion, demonstrating that Rome is a city where things can be done and in certain times, speaking little and expressing the culture of facts and results”. However, some changes have been presented that Roma will have to respect in drafting the final project of the work: i parking spaces must be arranged for a maximum of 50% of the fans, while the others will have to arrive by public transport, on foot or by bicycle. The safety of the nearby Pertini hospital in terms of accessibility and noise emissions will also be guaranteed. The expropriations must be borne by the company, which would also have to pay a penalty if the agreement were to end before the 90-year term. Furthermore, Roma will not be able to change the intended use of the facility with respect to the sporting one.

The next steps

The goal is start work in 2024 to inaugurate the plant in 2027, on the occasion of the centenary of the foundation of the company. Now the public debate phase will begin. As Roma will therefore present the definitive project, which will have to take into account both what has emerged so far and the results of the popular consultation. At that point, the Region will initiate the environmental impact assessment procedure, and will then return to the municipal council to verify that the final project has implemented all the indications.

