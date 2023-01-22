Nicolò Zaniolo’s future has never been so in the balance. On the one hand there is the desire to leave the capital, on the other the bitterness for an offer that has not yet arrived in Trigoria less than ten days after the end of the transfer market. Waiting to understand which path Zaniolo will take however, in Trigoria they have already prepared plan B, aiming for a profile that would immediately affect the balance of the team and increase the quality of Mourinho’s attack. The name identified to replace the class of ’99 is Hakim Ziyech, one of Morocco’s stars during the World Cup and who in 2017 had already been one step away from moving to Rome: on that occasion it was Francesco Totti who set up a operation, vanished after the purchase of Javier Pastore at the behest of the then director Monchi.

Having said that getting to Ziyech without selling Zaniolo would be impossible, Tiago Pinto has already made contacts to lay the foundations for a possible deal with Chelsea. The Moroccan is not part of the Blues’ plans and, in the last few hours, the Giallorossi have worked tirelessly with his agent to overcome the competition from Milan (which has been following the player since last summer). However, the conditions are not simple: the contract of Ziyech, who earns 6 million net per season in London, will expire in 2025. However, Roma could take advantage of the tax relief of the growth decree, provided that the player remains in the capital for at least two years . Condition that could make the Friedkin club reflect even on a definitive purchase. However, everything depends on Zaniolo. The striker did not leave for La Spezia with his teammates and, while awaiting news from his agent, he trained alone in Trigoria. From this morning however, that of a large part of the square is to see his transfer materialize as soon as possible and welcome Ziyech by the end of January. To turn dreams into reality, however, Pinto and Vigorelli must hurry.