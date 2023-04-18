Home » Rome, Pietro Berardi relieved of his duties: he will no longer be CEO of the club
Sports

Rome, Pietro Berardi relieved of his duties: he will no longer be CEO of the club

by admin
Rome, Pietro Berardi relieved of his duties: he will no longer be CEO of the club

“AS Roma informs that the competent corporate bodies have taken the decision to terminate, with immediate effect, all relations between Pietro Berardi, the Club and the companies belonging to the Group. The club wishes Pietro all the best in his future assignments”. there is no correlation with the opening of the recent investigations by the Rome prosecutor’s office on capital gains and that the decision to terminate the contract matured in the last few months after they emerged different visions with the Friedkins. The delegation regarding the new stadium will be taken over by the new managing director, on which the owners are already working.

See also  Pioli after Lazio-Milan: "We have to keep quiet. Zaniolo? We'll see..."

You may also like

Radio Kiss Kiss media partner of Bobo Tv...

Second leg against ManCity: FC Bayern: Tuchel hopes...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

Zhang Zhilei wins WBO interim champion gold belt_Guangming.com

Wrestling EM in Zagreb: freestyle wrestler teaching takes...

Noise from MTB | How to recognize them...

Before the Bundesliga game: police check Gladbach fans...

Banco di Sardegna Sassari – Basketball Trieste |...

Champions League: FC Bayern Munich, Tuchel plans the...

Ice hockey DEL: Munich vs. Ingolstadt – live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy