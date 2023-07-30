Rome: Reynolds sold to Westerlo – Calcio

Roma have formalized the definitive transfer to the Belgians of Westerlo of Bryan Reynolds, a 22-year-old American defender, who arrived in the Giallorossi in 2021 and after a season with few appearances (8 in all) loaned to the Belgian Serie A. In January 2022 Reynolds had moved to Kortrijk and in the last season to Westerlo, who now took him permanently for 3.5 million euros.



