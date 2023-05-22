Curva Sud silent and empty during this afternoon’s postponement against Salernitana. The reason: the entrance of a banner was prevented to commemorate Roberto Rulli, historic founder of the Fedayn and reference character of the Curva Sud, whose thirty-third anniversary of his death fell on 19 May.

Once they learned of the ban, the other groups also left the sector, participating in the display of the banner in the square in front of the Olympic Stadium. A choice by the Rome Police Headquarters that still hasn’t found an explanation and that certainly stiffens the climate between fans (who saw it all as a gratuitous provocation) and the police, perhaps in a short-sighted way . Inhibition which, moreover, falls together with the inauguration of the new Quaestor of the Capital.

The banner read verbatim: “19/5/2023 to Roberto. We have lived in your myth honoring you every minute. Even if he didn’t succeed, watch over us and you will see that one day we will still fight in your name!”.

