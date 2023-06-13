Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West Ham soon

Roma great protagonist in this first part of the market. After having formalized the arrival of Aouar and taken important steps, perhaps decisive, for Ndicka, the Giallorossi club is moving decisively to give a new striker to José Mourinho. By the end of the week (probably between Thursday and Friday), in fact, the general manager of the Roma sports area Tiago Pinto will fly to London where will he meet Gianluca’s agents Scam and subsequently West Ham executives. The Italian forward has already given his go-ahead to return to Italyit will now be Roma’s turn – which has an advantage over the other suitors for the player, including Milan – try to close for the loan with the English club.