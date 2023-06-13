Home » Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West Ham soon
Sports

Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West Ham soon

by admin
Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West Ham soon

Roma great protagonist in this first part of the market. After having formalized the arrival of Aouar and taken important steps, perhaps decisive, for Ndicka, the Giallorossi club is moving decisively to give a new striker to José Mourinho. By the end of the week (probably between Thursday and Friday), in fact, the general manager of the Roma sports area Tiago Pinto will fly to London where will he meet Gianluca’s agents Scam and subsequently West Ham executives. The Italian forward has already given his go-ahead to return to Italyit will now be Roma’s turn – which has an advantage over the other suitors for the player, including Milan – try to close for the loan with the English club.

Roma try to close for Ndicka

Rome who hopes to forward by Thursday succeed in formalizing the Evan Ndicka dealFrench defender born in 1999, free transfer after end of contract with Eintracht Frankfurt. In recent days on the player Milan has also enteredbut Roma – who have a 5-year contract ready for the boy – plan to close within the next two days, thus anticipating the competition and officially making him a Giallorossi defender.




read also

Wijnaldum: “Future to be evaluated, I would like to play”

See also  World Baseball Classic, Italy's squad for the Scottsale meet – OA Sport

You may also like

From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule...

Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for...

the coronation of the Denver Nuggets, “franchise-model” and...

Berlusconi, Putin: “He worked for friendship between Russia...

Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s...

Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty...

Weißhaidinger at Diamond League in Stockholm

Manchester City on parade in the rain, cheering...

Cai Bin, head coach of the Chinese women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy