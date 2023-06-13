Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West Ham soon

Roma great protagonist in this first part of the market. After having formalized the arrival of Aouar and taken important steps, perhaps decisive, for Ndicka, the Giallorossi club is moving decisively to give a new striker to José Mourinho. By the end of the week (probably between Thursday and Friday), in fact, the general manager of the Roma sports area Tiago Pinto will fly to London where will he meet Gianluca’s agents Scam and subsequently West Ham executives. The Italian forward has already given his go-ahead to return to Italyit will now be Roma’s turn – which has an advantage over the other suitors for the player, including Milan – try to close for the loan with the English club.
Roma try to close for Ndicka
Rome who hopes to forward by Thursday succeed in formalizing the Evan Ndicka dealFrench defender born in 1999, free transfer after end of contract with Eintracht Frankfurt. In recent days on the player Milan has also enteredbut Roma – who have a 5-year contract ready for the boy – plan to close within the next two days, thus anticipating the competition and officially making him a Giallorossi defender.