Rome, 7 August 2022 – La Roma prepares in the best possible way for his debut in the Serie A 2022-2023 championship, beats him 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk and makes happy the over sixty-five thousand fans who flocked to the Olimpico for the match and presentation of the new creation of Josè Mourinho . Waiting for the last transfer market shot that should bear the name of Andrea Belotti Roma enjoys the games of Pellegrini , Dybala e Zaniolo , protagonists in the goleada against the Ukrainians. Debut for the latest arrival Wijnaldum . “Thank you all for being here today for the presentation of the team – said Lorenzo Pellegrini before the game -. We want to start again from last year’s enthusiasm towards other victories, a big round of applause to everyone and go to Rome”.

The match

A lot of applause for the Ukrainian anthem, played an hour and a half before the match, and which anticipated the presentation of the team. Mourinho chooses the ‘Fab Four’ all together from the first minute. And Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Dybala and Abraham are the protagonists of the first goal finalized by the seven Giallorossi after less than 20 minutes. Heavy legs for Shakhtar (who plays with the names of the Ukrainian cities involved in the conflict with Russia on the shirts instead of the surnames of the players), while with the passing of the minutes the game of Roma finds more and more fluidity closing the first half on 3 -0 with Mancini’s goal, Konoplya’s own goal, a post by Zaniolo and a couple of plays by Dybala that ignited the stands.

At the break the show continues because it’s time for Blanco’s mini concert, while in the second half the first changes arrive for Mou who immediately throws in Smalling, Ibanez, Svilar, Celik and a few minutes later also Bove, Winaldum and El Shaarawy who after not even thirty seconds need Zaniolo for the Giallorossi poker. The Portuguese gives minutes to everyone (except for Zalewski in the stands as a precaution for a blow to the ankle) and in the final he also finds the fifth goal with Bove.