There are a total of eight Giallorossi players looking for accommodation. Now placed on the sidelines of José Mourinho’s project, the sales will be the priority before the remaining incoming shots

Shomurodov and Felix are leaving, with Roma hunting for buyers also to free a box to be assigned to Andrea Belotti, the center-forward who should be Abraham’s change for a season that will see the English striker also involved in the World Cup in Qatar. In the list of starters there are also the other eight redundancies, people who continue to train separately and that Roma plans to place by the end of this month of August.

the distinguished excluded — Among these eight the most famous names are certainly those of Justin Kluivert and Amadou Diawara. The former currently likes Fulham and Nice (but there has also been a poll from Turkey, Galatasaray side), but the negotiations have not yet reached the white smoke. Roma ask for 12 million, Fulham seem willing to go up to 9.5 while Nice (where the Dutchman played last season) hopes to extract favorable conditions, perhaps waiting for the last ten days of the transfer market. The Diawara question seems more complicated. Galatasaray was on him, but no one seems willing to go beyond a loan with the right of redemption, a formula that Roma does not accept. And then there is also Calafiori, who had started the retreat with Mourinho until the first days in Portugal, and then returned to the capital awaiting placement. His contract expires in 2023, Salernitana could be at the window, but the Swiss of Zurich were also interested in him. See also Conference League in Tirana, Rome, José Mourinho conference

the others — And then there are still five missing, of which the great mystery remains Alessio Riccardi. The former child prodigy of the Giallorossi Primavera has gone from “possible number ten of the Italian national team of the future” (copyright Roberto Mancini, the blue coach) to an unwanted player. The high salary (around 500 thousand euros) does not help for a young man like him, but Roma hopes to find a solution soon. Exactly like Bianda and Coric, the two babies who arrived with Monchi and who last year were on loan respectively to Nancy and Zurich (with mixed fortunes, given that the defender is relegated to the French third series while the Croatian won the Swiss title). To close Providence and Bouah, two others in which Roma had decided to invest when they were in the nursery but who then did not meet the initial expectations.

August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 11:52 am)

