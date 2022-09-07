Ola Solbakken, winger of Bodo Glimt that Roma plans to bring to Trigoria in January, turns 24 today. If it were up to him the contract with the Giallorossi club would be today’s gift and, in part, it can be said that it is so, because even in recent days there have been contacts between Pinto and his agent: the boy wants Roma and Roma he wants.

The contract with Bodo expires at the end of December and Solbakken will arrive at Rome on a free transfer, ready to sign a four-year contract worth just over a million a year. Pinto would have taken him already in the summer, net of a shoulder injury that has so far kept him out of the league and cups, but the demands of Bodo, for a good player but with only six months of contract, were too high. For this he delayed and, thanks to the agreement with the boy, who in the meantime refused two requests from Turkey, decided to wait for January. Two more months, then, given that the first part of the season will end in November, and then Solbakken will be a Giallorossi player. Barring surprises, he will be the first reinforcement of the January market.