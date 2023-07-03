Rome-Spezia: the ways that lead to the essence

Four days is not a useful period of time to heal the wounds. From Budapest toOlympic the thread of pain that has bound thousands of Romanists has not broken, ending up converging in the only place capable of curing the disappointment. Able to caress her and take all those bewildered eyes from the previous Wednesday by the hand. Lost in the broken dream. L’Olympic after a sports tragedy it’s like that home able to welcome you after a part of you has been shattered. After a sentimental disappointment or a hope that dissolved in smoke, leaving huge ghosts and nightmares that are difficult to appease.

In my personal memory, the Viale dei Gladiatori facility is a place that over the years has managed to give me courage in the darkest moments of my football passion. When even before taking a pen in hand and venting with words and thoughts, the only valve was to walk the long avenue after Ponte Duca d’Aosta, pass the obelisk and the ball and cross the entrances. Sure, for many today it’s harder than usual. For many it’s as hard as it’s ever been, especially for those generations who perhaps hadn’t experienced sound and scoring defeats. And to those who say that this is good, I answer that it may be true but it is always better to remain in doubt. When Pazzini raped every ambition for the Scudetto, in 2010, the following week we met at the Tardini of Parma. And it was different, albeit enveloping. It was the prologue to an announced disappointment, but which knew a time to be diminished. Thanks to three final matches in which suffering was buffered with pride and a shred of hope in a misstep by the deadly treble-winning Inter. Today we are just a few days away from a European final, an even more rare unicum compared to Roma fighting for the title. And the “old men” will say that it cannot be compared to Roma-Liverpool (and therefore to their subsequent Roma-Milan in the Coppa Italia). And perhaps it is also true considering the even more liturgical transport and the lack of other diversions and passions outside of football in a city and in an Italy very different from those of today. But the long wave of the slap received in Budapest has nonetheless left a clear and still irritated mark.

In 1997 Franco Battiato made his debut with “La Cura”, a single that was immediately successful, perhaps because it is poignant in its dignity, touching in its composure and sweet in its austerity. The more than sixty thousand against Spezia are now somewhat children of that song and can identify with it for over ninety minutes, looking for a smile in its notes. The cure of themselves and the carpet stretched out towards the future, towards new challenges and towards the maintenance of a fundamental unity for any community whose guidelines are illogicality and tribalism.

The match against the Ligurians even manages to offer some footballing cues, very bitter for the guests – forced into a play-off against Verona to avoid relegation – minimally satisfactory for Roma, who by winning 2-1 in comeback conquer the last place available for the next Europa League. But in addition to the response from the field, today it is the stands that speak. Many, many, the banners for Mourinho, against the referee Taylor and thanksgiving to the team, for a path that in any case has allowed people to dream. Because – sorry if it’s not enough – a dream, even if with a catastrophic ending, is remembered for life. While a flatness of being, a season without jolts and involving only the economic interests of the club, goes down in the annals as one of many. Pain is only the other side of joy. And both sensations move the soul and are engraved in the heart.

If a defeat should never be exalted or bypassed by pretending it didn’t exist, it is necessary that those who are victims find the strength to react by overcoming the rock of mourning. And this goes from the ultras to the last of the fans sitting in front of the television for the only time this season. The cureso go through here. From this evening’s cheering, which lights up like a diesel and slowly gains power, in an attempt to shake off the waste. In wanting to put the pieces back together, also leveraging on a widespread feeling of having returned unpopular with the rest of Italy and the “system”. Which, I’m honest, on the one hand I always see as a persistent rhetoric in the heart and mind of every fan, but on the other it obviously acts as a glue. And it fortifies. And then, I’ve already got to say it, I believe that every supporter he doesn’t want to play the part of the “nice guy” on duty, and this inevitably leads to an increase in the level of “roughness” and refractoriness.

Today, of course, there is also room for Antonio Del Falchi. Twenty-four years ago on June 4, the boy from Torre Maura lost his life on the sidelines of a sadly famous Milan-Roma match and, like every year, he is celebrated by his own people with banners and choirs. In addition to the murals that have been standing near his home for years and which are retouched and restored from time to time.

The last act of this 2022/2023 season slips away like this, with torches and smoke bombs lit in every sector of the stadium and everyone present standing to clap their hands to a team that hasn’t won anything – indeed, in the league it has won barely a sixth place – but he was able to excite. Transversally, everyone. Because maybe, as they say, this will also be an “ariconzolasse co’ l’ajetto”, as they say in these parts, but it’s a fact. So let the notes of that song rise and seal this season in some historical ways. Take advantage of the words sung by Battiato and without being too sugary, take a step forward. In the knowledge that Roma supporters must continue to have the Curva Sud as their driving force. An aggregative space which, with all its limitations and contradictions, can and must be a fulcrum for the new generations, a place of passage and the transmission of stadium culture and of faith for the Dea Eupalla which in the shadow of the Colosseum remains one of the few pure and genuine things. Night falls on Rome on this early June evening, the smell of the river – in contrast to the humid heat – is strong and peremptory. It flows and carries away branches, dirt and even some doubts. Just look at it to assimilate the optimism of those who regenerate meter by meter, with the ultimate goal of throwing themselves into the sea. A goal that for every fan must represent the allegory of his importance to bring his team to the highest goals. Obviously putting it in front of everyone when you are on those bleachers.

“I will bring you above all silence and patience

We will travel together the paths that lead to the essence…”.

Simone Meloni

