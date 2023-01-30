Mourinho will certainly have to do without his player for Wednesday’s match against Cremonese in the Coppa Italia and for the league match against Empoli on Saturday afternoon

Bad news for Roma. Leonardo Spinazzolahe reports Sky Sportcarried out the instrumental examinations which highlighted a first-degree injury to the right thigh flexor. The Giallorossi full-back had gone out yesterday at half-time with the Napoli for a muscle problem. Jose Mourinho he will certainly have to do without his player for Wednesday’s match against the Cremona in the Italian Cup (9.00 pm) and for the championship match againstEmpoli on Saturday afternoon (6pm). There will be more tests in the coming days.