The Giallorossi club has delivered the documentation to the Municipality. Mayor Gualtieri: “Investment of great importance for the whole city”

Everything as scheduled. Shortly after noon, in the midst of tourists intrigued by the crowd of journalists waiting for news and personalities on the new stadium of Rome, “what are they protesting for?”, The mayor Roberto Gualtieri, accompanied by the councilor for sport Alessandro Onorato, baptizes the completion of the first stage of the project. “We have received from the hands of the AS Roma CEO Pietro Berardi the technical-economic feasibility study of the stadium in Pietralata for what is an investment of great importance for the whole city. Now we will immediately activate the conference of services for the evaluation of the project”. The new step must be completed within 90 days.

FOR EVERYONE — Berardi showed up very punctually at the Campidoglio with the project folder together with Lorenzo Vitali, head of the club’s legal affairs: “We presented an idea of ​​a stadium that will not only be for Rome but for the whole city. It will not only be open for the two-three hours of the match but for the whole week “. Berardi thanked Gualtieri and the municipal administration and said he was “proud” of this “important day”.

EMPTY AND FULL — Obviously the chosen area is the one already identified in Pietralata, the “urban void” near the Tiburtina station and in the area close to three metro stops. The stadium should obtain the declaration of “public interest” also by virtue of what will happen near the stadium with a park and a new offer in terms of sports facilities for the community. As for capacity, the recent “soldoutite” of the Giallorossi Olimpico, the sold-out rule that seems to apply to all Cup and league matches “, has pushed with other evaluations to arrive as a capacity close to those 65 thousand spectators who are in this moment the potential of the current stadium. And the times? A question with which we have already burnt ourselves enough (true Tor di Valle?). For the first stone, however, it is assumed that the works will start in 2024 to reach the opening between 2026 and 2027. See also Desirée murder, all sentenced: two to life imprisonment

3 October – 14:12

