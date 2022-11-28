The 2003 class left the field almost in tears because he had the opportunity to show off and the Special One was giving him more and more space among the greats

Mourinho he loses one of his youngsters on the launch pad: Benjamin Tahirovic. On 31′ of the first half of the friendly between Roma e Yokohama F.Marinos, the Giallorossi midfielder had to stop while chasing an opponent due to a muscle problem in his right thigh. The 2003 class left the field almost in tears because he had the opportunity to show off and the Portuguese coach was giving him more and more space among the greats. Instead of the Swede he entered Bove.