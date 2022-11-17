The yellow and red team have conceded 21 goals in 21 matches, so in Trigoria they are thinking about possible substitutes

It won’t be a restyling, but there’s certainly a desire to change something, yes. Because if it is true that the defense in Rome is not the main problem, it is also true that the Giallorossi have conceded 21 goals in these first 21 games of the season. One on average per game, which means always starting from 0-1 or so. That’s why in Trigoria they are thinking about some names for the future, both according to the Karsdorp case and to reinforce the department centrally.

To the right — In the event that in the end it comes to a divorce with Karsdorp, Roma is following a series of profiles including that of Hector Bellerin, who expires with Barcelona in June. The full-back with Xavi is playing little and the Blaugrana coach himself has asked the club to get rid of him, Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto to have new full-backs. Despite this, Bellerin is confident: “I’d like to renew with Barça, I’m happy here, the results will come, ours is a project that needs time. Even Klopp and Guardiola took a while before doing well”. In Spain, however, they are sure that he can change the air as early as January, Betis is also on him, his former team, which however must give up at least two pawns (the names are those of Montoya and Moron) to lighten the mountain. engagements before you can possibly take it. Roma can fit into all of this, also considering the fact that it has a relatively low cost, precisely because it is unwanted and because it expires in June. And it is possible that Mourinho could convince Bellerin, with one of his classic motivational phone calls. See also Western Securities Strategy: Why is there no "spring turmoil" this year and how to lay out the market in the first half of the year

to the center — In between, however, Mourinho has been looking for a left-footed centre-back for many months. All those available, in fact, are not. And if Kumbulla were to leave in January (now finished in the back of the Giallorossi hierarchies) then there would be the possibility of going to the assault on Hiroki Ito, 23 years old, defender of the Japanese national team who has been playing in the Bundesliga for two years, with Stuttgart (who bought him from Japanese Serie B side Jubilo Iwata in June). Trigoria likes him because he is a versatile player who, if necessary, can also play the role of left-back or half-back in front of the defence. Among other things, he is also good on dead balls, which makes him dangerous even in offensive projections. He doesn’t have a very high cost, 7-8 million euros, in line with the Giallorossi company policies. And it could also be an idea for next June, if he doesn’t want to go on the assault as early as January.

November 17, 2022

