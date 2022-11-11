The Giallorossi must reverse course after two consecutive home knockouts in the league. And the English striker has not yet scored in front of his audience

Oscar Maresca

Here we are, everything is ready for the fifteenth day of the championship: the last one before the World Cup break. Roma hosts Torino at the Olimpico, kick-off on Sunday at 3 pm. Mourinho’s team drew 1-1 in the midweek round against Sassuolo, while the grenades beat Sampdoria 2-0.

Rome-Turin, what you need to know

You can no longer go wrong — The Giallorossi can no longer make mistakes. Abraham and his teammates have lost their last two home league games and haven’t come to three consecutive Serie A defeats since April 2005, when Bruno Conti was on the bench. Roma could also run out of goals for three home games in a row for the first time since September 2005. Only on one occasion did the team lose three consecutive games at the Olimpico without finding a goal: between January and February 1994 with Carlo Mazzone on the bench.

In seven games so far, Mourinho’s team broke the deadlock first. That he succeeds on Sunday is worth 1.65 for Sisal, 1.62 according to Betfair and 1.57 for Bet365.

ROME-TURIN: 1 + GOAL BOOKMAKER QUOTA LINK BONUS 4.50 VERIFY 4.15 VERIFY 4.15 VERIFY By clicking on Verify, you are directed to the partner’s site to verify the principles referred to in art. 5.6 of the guidelines of the Law 9 August 2018, n.96.

The tip: 1 + Goals — See also The Old Wild West handles the Biella practice without worries Roma need to regain victory and do not keep clean sheets from four league games. That’s why a good possibility can be the sign 1 combined with the Goal: 4.50 the proposal of Bet635, 4.15 according to Goldbet and Better.

Travel problem — After remaining unbeaten in seven consecutive away matches between April and August (5V, 2N), Torino have lost four of the five away games played since September: the success against Udinese on 23 October completes the partial. With the win against Sampdoria, Juric’s men could keep clean sheets in two consecutive Serie A games for the first time since last April. Furthermore, the grenades have not won two league games in a row without conceding a goal since September 2021. This is why the Gol sign remains a good chance: 2.05 for the proposal of 888Sport and Netbet, 1.90 for Sisal.

A few numbers — The last league draw between Rome and Turin came on December 5, 2015, when Maxi Lopez replied on a penalty in injury time to the net after a free-kick from Miralem Pjanic. Since then 10 yellow and red successes and three of the grenades. Roma missed the appointment with the goal only in one of the last 23 matches of A against Torino: 0-2 signed by the yellow and red hour Belotti on 5 January 2020.

The club have won 15 of their last 17 league home games against grenades, with two defeats to complete the set. The last draw between the two teams at the Olimpico dates back to March 1995, when Carlo Mazzone and Nedo Sonetti were on the two benches. See also Spezia, outbreak of Covid The race with the Alto Canavese is postponed to January

Who win? — 27 years have passed since the last X between Rome and Turin at the Olimpico. The value of this sign is 3.55 for 888Sport and Netbet, 3.45 according to Goldbet. For bookmakers, Rome remains the favorite: 1 is proposed 1.93 by Netbet and Novibet, 1.91 on Betfair. The eventual success of the grenades is quoted 4.50 by 888Sport and Betfair, 4.25 according to Snai.

The quote — Both Roma and Torino scored eight early goals, less than one per game. Attention to the Under 0.5 after 45 ‘: Betfair’s offer 2.75, 2.70 for 888Sport. Looking at the statistics, the Giallorossi beat almost five corners per game: three on average for the grenades. Whether it is Abraham and his teammates who score the most is worth 1.50 for Bet365, 1.49 according to 888Sport.

Pay attention also to the cards, Linetty with five yellow cards remedied so far is among the most booked players: a card taken by the midfielder on Sunday is valued 3.50.

Markers — After the goal against Sassuolo, Abraham could score in two consecutive league games for the first time since last March. The English striker has not yet found the goal at the Olimpico this season. Scorer at any time of the match is offered 2.70 by the bookies.

Pietro Pellegri scored his first Serie A goal against Roma on 28 May 2017 with the Genoa shirt. The Torino striker made that goal at 16 years and 72 days, ranking as the third youngest scorer in league history. A goal from him is proposed 4.60. See also Binasco celebrates after the tie break on Saturday there is the match against Cus Pavia

Probable formations — Mourinho could find Dybala for the bench. Out Karsdorp after the coach’s controversy. Pellegri is a candidate for a place from 1 ‘, behind him Miranchuk and Vlasic.

Roma (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Camara, Zalewski; Volpato; Zaniolo, Abraham.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Good morning, Ricardo Rodriguez; Singo, Ricci, Linetty, Lazaro; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Pellegri.