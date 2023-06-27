Home » Rome Under 16 A and B Italian champions, Fiorentina 3-2 ko – Football
Sports

Rome Under 16 A and B Italian champions, Fiorentina 3-2 ko – Football

by admin
Rome Under 16 A and B Italian champions, Fiorentina 3-2 ko – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – Roma beat Fiorentina 3-2 in the Scudetto final of the Under-16 Serie A and B National Championship, confirming themselves as the category’s Italian champions for the second consecutive season. After Federico Coletta and Valerio Cinti’s goals in the first half, the match was decided by the goal scored by midfielder Giacomo Arduini, nephew of the iconic Giancarlo “Picchio” De Sisti, present in the stands at the “Riviera delle Palme” stadium of San Benedetto del Tronto.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Grealish has become essential — Sportellate.it

You may also like

France, Gobert confirms his presence at the World...

Equestrian sport: Nieberg went from outsider to CHIO...

Sarri, lesson in Coverciano at the Master coaches:...

Lillard is seriously considering a transfer to the...

Successful coach: Media – Ancelotti is to become...

Santanchè: “Resign? About what?” But the oppositions try...

After a serious fall: Bernal is back in...

Monza transfer market, Soulé asked for Juventus. Also...

Chinese player Yin Ruoning wins the 2023 PGA...

Before the 200th international match: Cristiano Ronaldo does...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy