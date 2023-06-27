Rome Under 16 A and B Italian champions, Fiorentina 3-2 ko – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – Roma beat Fiorentina 3-2 in the Scudetto final of the Under-16 Serie A and B National Championship, confirming themselves as the category’s Italian champions for the second consecutive season. After Federico Coletta and Valerio Cinti’s goals in the first half, the match was decided by the goal scored by midfielder Giacomo Arduini, nephew of the iconic Giancarlo “Picchio” De Sisti, present in the stands at the “Riviera delle Palme” stadium of San Benedetto del Tronto.



