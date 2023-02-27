February 19, 2023 was not a Sunday like any other. Going to the stadium to see Roma hasn’t taken on the joyful, perhaps hysterical and fickle connotations that usually characterize the Capitoline fans. Sunday 19 February 2023 anyone who set foot in theOlympic he felt an anguished, sad climate. Subdued. Funereal. It would be too difficult to explain certain dynamics to those who have never understood this world or worse still, to those from outside who immediately rushed to make judgments, condemnations and acquittals. The truth is that this Rome-Verona had the flavor of a bloody watershed. A passage in our ultras history that many will not forget and will mention over the years. Right or wrong.

But before analyzing the day, allow me to define the whole media context that has affected the post-Roma-Empoli situation as nothing short of shameful. Liters of ink poured to write nothing, to create non-existent conjectures, to throw mud on completely unknown groups, people and communities. To try at all costs to split, divide and demonize the Curva Sud. A shower of slander and falsehood so dense and incessant that in the end it really instilled in someone’s mind rather strange ideas and theses. Looking for monsters and culprits in one’s own house, where the pain and bitterness of what was seen the day before at Maracana of Belgrade had hit everyone without distinction. The fact that the media freak has managed to have such a strong influence and has fought so vehemently on topics, as always unacknowledged, represents something disturbing. And it gives us once again the idea of ​​how important it is to be able to shield the deceitful attitude of some scribblers. Most of whom enjoy creating a climate of tension and division. And he doesn’t have the slightest ability to report.

We then fly over the whole crowd of messages, vowels, screenshot and various garbage with which all that undergrowth of mythomaniacs wanted to give space to their idiocy. Using the social medium far and wide exactly like a trash can. It is no coincidence that the only ones who did not speak, who did not utter a word, were those directly involved. After all, the equation is now easy: who is inside, who thinks, who acts, does not speak. He thinks within his own walls and draws the consequences without having to expose them to the world, because basically there are situations in which the only winning weapon is silence. All that succession of pathetic and embarrassing audiovisual material is certainly among the first responsible for the fragility of our movement. They reappear punctually at every critical moment and end up punishing, first of all, the very people who are militants and who still believe in the ideal.

What will remain impressed on this Sunday is certainly the long applause and chants of solidarity bestowed by the whole stadium on the Fedayn. But what’s in this ovation, even coming from sectors where the ultras are ideally distant, if not really disliked? There is all the Roman stadium culture, and a good part of the Italian one. Let’s get out of the logic of that famous – and almost never observed – unwritten code so much praised within the curve-maker universe for a moment and try to understand the point of view of the average fan who attends the stadium (and which is obviously very different from the one follows the game on television today and on the radio yesterday). The Mario Rossi of the situation recognizes the fundamental importance of the South when Roma play. That of being the “twelfth” on the pitch. He recognizes her honor and the honor of creating the environment, of carrying out the maximum task for the defense of the banner and the attempt to drag the rest of the stadium with the ultimate goal of conquering the victory. The curve is – de facto – a player, observed as if no more than the eleven on the pitch. Who, at least once, hasn’t stopped to look at the fans and leave out the vicissitudes of the green turf? Who, at least once, hasn’t used the Curva Sud in everyday life to draw a parallelism with a moment of confusion, rapture or deep love?

Obviously, therefore, one can only see the non plus ultra of all this in a historic sign. Because the name of the Fedayn is inextricably linked to AS Roma and the Curva Sud. It is one with these two elements and if in the mind of the fan, already before, the historic Quadraro group had a mythological aura, now it is inevitably the emblem to defend . The institution whose image we see raped but of which we are certain that it will never be the soul or the spirit that dies. The way to experience the stadium. And this happens because, as mentioned before, in our stadiums there is a symbiosis with the curves and therefore also with the ultras. Just think of the period in which the two Capitoline curves did not enter due to the presence of barriers: an epoch-making decision, however rare in a country where it is always difficult to carry out mass boycotts. A choice which, however, was supported by all the other sectors, which never lacked support for organized cheering, attesting to the importance it covers in the ninety minutes but above all recognizing it as an integral part of the show for which on Sundays one goes to the stadium by paying the ticket or a subscription.

Of course, it was a sad ovation. Because, as mentioned, the result of a situation that hit all the Roman fans in the face. And I allow myself to say that it has also affected the Italian movement, in general. Because I personally believe that anyone who has loved or loves the stadium context has felt sadness in recent weeks. Regardless of rivalries, methods and what one might think about groups and fans in themselves. It was not a “victimistic” ovation, but a wish to say “thank you for everything you have given us every Sunday, it is the minimum to be close to you” and to let it be understood that fifty years of history cannot be erased even with a stake. A desire to make it clear that even the last of the visitors to the bleachers, on this day, left the football dispute aside for a moment, paying attention to something more important and mentally engaging.

If it is true that from great traumas and great beatings one can and must restart stronger, more aware of one’s means, then even on this occasion a furrow can be traced. It won’t be easy and the death in the heart felt before, during and after this Rome-Verona match won’t go away in the blink of an eye. The wounds will remain, perhaps misrepresented with dignity, but the generations that have made our stadiums great have almost always left us an important message, that of “reproducing” and fighting tooth and nail so that the spirit does not fade away.

I don’t know if it’s no longer time for us, as someone claims. And I have no right to judge the ultras life of the thousands of groups that every weekend in Italy try to carry on the barrack with difficulty. I certainly say that there is a whole world of aggregation, humanity, friendship, folklore and passion that today has emerged from the hands and voices of over sixty thousand people. A heritage that perhaps no one else in Europe can boast and that should only push us to roll up our hands (net of a crazy repression, which no one in the Old Continent can, fortunately, fully understand) and not give us up for dead.

Simone Meloni