Rome, who is Salvatore Foti — Sportellate.it

A guide on how to go from “new Ibrahimovic” to Mourinho’s quarrelsome deputy.

The camera cuts off abruptly and changes frame. There is a player in the green (or is it grey?) Feyenoord shirt who rolls energetically on the ground in front of the Roma bench. As the referee approaches with great strides, Diego Llorente looks at Santiago Gimenez – this is the Dutch player wriggling on the lawn of the Olimpico – between irritated and amazed. However, the culprit of all this is not Spanish. And if it’s not him, then who is he? This can be understood when the referee’s arm emerges from the small group of men that has formed in front of the benches with the red card in his hand: in front of him is Salvatore Fotinot very convinced of what is happening.

Foti’s expulsion in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

José Mourinho’s deputy, because this is Foti’s role, takes off in the locker rooms of the Olimpico, while slow-motion images of Foti himself scroll on TV he hits Gimenez with a handful in an attempt to speed up a throw-in for the Giallorossi team. 32 minutes of Roma-Feyenoord have passed and the Giallorossi already have one less player on the bench. Foti’s black jacket can be seen in the background of the shot, which in the meantime has returned to show the present.

Suddenly the camera cuts off again. There is a little boy in a Sampdoria shirt who makes a tap-in gol, the opponent is Messina. Obviously this didn’t really happen, but let’s pretend that it did for a moment. This time the replay isn’t from a few seconds ago, it’s from 17 years ago, but the protagonist is always the same: Salvatore Foti. In 2006 Foti scored his first goal in Serie A and had a sure future ahead of him, already labeled as the “new Ibra”. But how did we end up from the starting position at Sampdoria at the age of 17 to the hands in the face of a Feyenoord striker as José Mourinho’s deputy?

Do you know “My Cousin” by Elio e le Storie Tese? Well, many of the things that happened to Foti in his career seem to come from there, Foti himself seems to be the elusive cousin of the song. “Foti told me that he was once the new Ibra”, “I Foti said that he played in the Swiss sixth division”, “Foti told me that he coached in a Rome derby”, “Foti told me that he was once disqualified for a month” and so on. hint at the notes of the song while reading these sentences, you will see that the effect is even better.In any case, unlike the urban legends listed by Elio in his song, the anecdotes concerning Salvatore Foti are all true and trace the absurd world of the Roma assistant coach.

Foti told me that he was once the new Ibra

We said before, Foti in 2006 is a forward for Sampdoria. He was not yet 18 when he made his Serie A debut against Livorno in January. In February, he scored his first league goal, against Messina, and his first goal in the Italian Cup, kicking off the Dorian comeback against Udinese. In Genoa they are already rubbing their hands for the talent they find at home, in the editorial offices of the newspapers they don’t even try to contain themselves. It’s tall? Physically strong? Good with feet? Well then he is the new Ibra. Someone writes that “the whole of world football” believes in Foti, recalling that the Sampdoria striker is also present in the France Football standings. Which? We are not given to know.

However, the Dorian management did not want to burn the talent at home and Foti returned to play for the Primavera in the 2006/07 season. He stayed for six months with the same age group, before being sent on loan to Vicenza, where he scored six goals in mid-season. Not bad for a nearly 19-year-old. He then returns to Sampdoria, where he spends another six months with the Primavera. Then? Loan in Serie B obviously, this time to Messina, where he halves his tally from the previous year. In the summer he comes back to Bogliasco, where they don’t even let him put down his bag and send him on loan to Treviso. Only one goal in the whole championship. I’ll spare you the steps in Piacenza and Empoli, you already know the dynamics. In any case, 3 goals and 3 goals.

Foti has scored two league goals for Sampdoria, and they are identical to each other.

Probably the “whole world football” did an error of assessment, and also Sampdoria, which five years after his debut still has Foti in the squad. The striker manages to take the field for Sampdoria – something that hasn’t happened since his first season as a professional – and guess what? In January he was loaned to Brescia. After six appearances he returned to Bogliasco – by now he must have learned the road for better or worse – but in September 2012 the umbilical cord that binds Sampdoria and Foti was finally cut. Zac. The new Ibra moved to Lecce, while the old Ibra in the previous six years won three championships with Inter and one with Milan, also spending a year at Barcelona.

Foti told me that he played in the Swiss sixth division

This is actually half a lie, because Foti never actually took the field with Balerna. Balerna is the team from a charming Ticino village of 3000 souls, which plays in the Swiss Second League, the sixth level of the Swiss championship. There are practically no traces of Foti’s passage into the darkest meanders of football beyond the Alps, except for a short article on Chalcio.com, the Ticino football portal. There they talk about a Foti still recovering from a knee injury, which “chose the tranquility of Balerna despite several offers from Switzerland“.

Yep, injuries. It will be precisely because of the injuries that Foti will not set foot on the pitch with Balerna and, indeed, he will retire from football at just 27 years old after this last chance. Even the previous attempt, again in Switzerland with the more famous Chiasso, had failed, with Salvatore Foti never appearing in the match slips. In any case, even from his Swiss two-year period Foti can add an absurd fact to his collection: he is one of the few players to have been coached by Gianluca Zambrotta in his short career as a coach.

However, we have not yet arrived at an explanation of what happened to Salvatore Foti’s physicist. Once he arrived at Lecce, the former Sampdoria began to be the victim of one injury after another, including an annoying herniated disc. At the end of the 2012/13 season Foti decides to have surgery to solve the problem in his back, but once he has gone under the knife of the doctors, his pain and stiffness have not disappeared at all. In fact, they may have even gotten worse. The Sicilian striker can’t even sustain an entire training session, let alone a game. Foti discovers he has been victim of a medical error, for which he will then also file a lawsuit. Again, we are bordering on the grotesque.

Foti told me that he once coached in a Rome derby

Let’s travel through time for a moment, to arrive at March 19, 2023. Rome has been buzzing for the whole week now, the Olimpico for a few hours. It’s Lazio-Rome day. The teams come out of the tunnel, the technical staff take a seat on the benches, the coaches shake hands. However, the one with the Roma jacket is not José Mourinho. He definitely isn’t. It is Salvatore Foti, who he finds himself catapulted to manage Rome in the Derby della Capitale. Mourinho is suspended, so it’s up to the former Sampdoria talent to gesture furiously on the edge of the technical area. Roma will then lose that derby for 1-0complete with a fight that broke out after the triple whistle.

Foti during one of the matches in which he replaced Mourinho. (Depositphotos.com)

However, the Rome derby wasn’t the first match in which Foti found himself leading the Giallorossi and most likely it won’t be the last. The tendency to quarrel with Mourinho’s referee class gave the Portuguese coach numerous Sundays in the stands, thus allowing Foti to play the role of coach. It had also happened on the Sunday before the derby, when Mourinho was serving the first of his two-match suspension for the dispute with referee Serra, a case that also ended under the watchful eye of a lip-reading expert at Hyenas. On that occasion, Roma lost 3-4 against Sassuolo, Foti’s first defeat on the Roma bench.

Yes, because in his previous appearances Salvatore Foti had never lost. An aura of invincibility was created in him, almost like a talisman, who accompanied him in his substitutes in place of José Mourinho. In a word: fotismo. The former Sampdoria substituted for the Portuguese in the 2-2 Milan-Roma draw at the beginning of January which opens the crisis for Milan, in the 2-1 victory at San Siro against Inter, in the victories with Spezia, Atalanta and Bologna spread between this season and last. The spell, as we have seen, was broken between the match against Sassuolo and the derby, but it is reasonable to think that there are new opportunities to feed the cult of Foti, knowing José Mourinho.

Foti told me that he was once disqualified for a month

“At the time of his expulsion he would have uttered some blasphemous expressions as he left the field”. Then again “after the goal from Cremonese he had made threatening remarks to a manager of the opposing team” and finally “at the end of the match he would have positioned himself in front of the referee’s dressing room to address him with offensive expressions in a threatening tone”. This collection of infringements is all on the scoresheet in the name of Salvatore Foti, who is shown the way to the changing rooms during the Roma-Cremonese 1-2 of the Italian Cup. His behavior will cost him well one month ban.

As you can imagine, and as the events of Roma-Feyenoord confirmed, Mourinho’s deputy has absorbed some characteristics – perhaps not too positive – from his superior. Yesterday’s expulsion and that of the Coppa Italia match last February must be added to the one remedied in the first leg derby in the league. I don’t think there are any statistics about it, but I can say with sufficient certainty that Foti is the only member of the coaching staff of any Italian team to be sent off in all competitions played by his club. If I were Foti, I’d be almost proud of it.

Salvatore Foti has been sent off three times in three different competitions this year. (Bartoletti)

We have therefore returned to the beginning of this almost dreamlike journey into the world of Salvatore Foti. We started with the red card against Feyenoord and now we’re back to square one. In between, an absurd path, which led us to understand how one can go from being the new Ibra to being the one who replaces Mourinho when he argues with the referees, and then argue in turn with them, fortunately waiting for Mourinho to return to his place. he. Roma-Milan will be staged over the weekend, an almost curious timing for the match that will put the new Ibra and the old Ibra in the same stadium. Still playing, however, is the old one. The new one is now wearing a black jacket with his initials and lives in an amazing world.