“I tell you already, so as not to surprise you, that soon Tahirovic will play and maybe he will play as a starter because I see a great growth since he has been training with us”, the Portuguese announce in front of cameras and journalists, and the fans who in the within a few minutes they begin to look for news of this young Swedish midfielder (who moves from the midfielder but also further forward or a few meters behind), yet another talent that has blossomed in recent years in the country of Isak and Kulusevski.