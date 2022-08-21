Home Sports Rome: Wijnaldum, breaking of the Tibia. Injury and recovery times
Rome: Wijnaldum, breaking of the Tibia. Injury and recovery times

Now the player will have to consider whether to have an operation, but it is certain that he will not return to the Giallorossi before January

A heavy tile hits Roma: during today’s training Gini Wijnaldum suffered a fractured tibia. This was announced by the Giallorossi company: “Following a trauma reported during today’s training session, Wijnaldum underwent clinical tests in the evening that highlighted the fracture of the right tibia. The player will be subjected to further checks in the coming days. GO GINI! “

Next steps

Now the player, understandably in shock after the injury, will have to evaluate in the coming days what to do and whether to operate, in agreement with Roma, PSG and the Dutch national team. The Giallorossi club knows that it will not be able to have it available before January, while the Netherlands hopes that it will be able to recover for Qatar. But it seems very difficult. In any case, a heavy, very heavy tile to digest.

August 21, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 22:10)

