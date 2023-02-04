Great news for the Roma: for the first time since the injury suffered in August, Georginio Wijnaldum he did the training with the rest of the group. The Dutchman, who in August had broken his tibia following a collision in training, therefore sees his return ever closer. He will not be among the squad of Mourinho for the challenge of Italian Cup of tomorrow against the Cremonait could be on Saturday for the challenge of championship against theEmpoli. A matter of days, however, by now, to see the midfielder back on the field, who will likely return to Lecce on Saturday the 11th, in a dress rehearsal for the match against Europa League on Thursday February 16 in the playoffs against Salzburg, given that Wijnaldum will be included in the UEFA list. The return is very close, Mourinho will finally have the great summer shot at his disposal which he has practically never been able to use. On the last day of the market, practically like a new purchase.