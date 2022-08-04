The Olimpico is ready to fill him with love and to let him pass, if he ever really wants to, every ambition to start. He who knows if the evening organized on Sunday by Roma will be the final point on Nicolò Zaniolo’s hot summer or if, on the other hand, there will still be something moving until 1 September. Something really important. The Tottenham court, for a few days, has become insistent and should not be underestimated: Antonio Conte is a coach who has charisma and the English club has the economic availability to convince both the boy and Roma. Because, and this is clear, Pinto will sell Nicolò only in the face of really important cash offers.

Nicolò happy

—

In all this talk of an economic nature (Rome would not mind making cash and capital gains and Zaniolo would like a top player contract) there is the environmental aspect. In and out of Trigoria. Inside the sports center, with Mourinho and his companions, Zaniolo is happy, serene, never so integrated into the group, completely involved in the project and intrigued by the Rome that is emerging. He is ready to play his cards, even though he knows that the presence of Dybala in attack and Wijnaldum in the middle increases the competition. Outside the fans are crazy about him and for this reason, on Sunday evening, a huge wave of love towards him is foreseeable. The rumors of meetings (in London) between Friedkin, Pinto and Tottenham are on the agenda, not confirmed but not denied, as always in these cases. What is certain is that, if Zaniolo did not leave, the renewal of the contract which expires in 2024 would become a priority in September. But, before September, there are still three weeks of transfer market in which anything can happen. The feeling is that the heart tells Zaniolo and Roma to continue together, but reason convinces them to think about farewell. Who will win? And, above all, will the 63,000 at the Olimpico on Sunday evening have a say?