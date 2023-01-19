The player, whose contract will expire in 2024, has many suitors especially in the Premier League: Conte’s Tottenham are also in the running

Now everything is different. Now the contract to be renewed, the boos of the Olimpico or the possible use or otherwise of José Mourinho is no longer even dancing. Not now, there is one more element that can radically change his future: Nicolò Zaniolo is officially on the market, Roma have decided to be able to part with one of his jewels. But it was an induced decision, derived from the suffering of the player. Yes, because the tear was really his, Nicolò’s, whose dissatisfaction had been latent for some time and exploded in an irrepressible way immediately after the match with Genoa, in the Italian Cup. Nicolò had already asked to be sold, after that match he insisted further with no more chance of finding other agreements. And the choice at that point was also shared by Roma, tired of the player’s push and pull. If it really happens then we will know in these last twelve days of the market. What is certain, however, is that now the future is radically different from what one could have imagined until a few days ago. So much so that Zaniolo himself published a story last night, with a video of Cristiano Ronaldo and some enigmatic words: “Everything has a solution. Life is beautiful, only in death there is no solution. There are things that are not correct not just in football, but in life.” See also "When the holidays return, the cases will increase" - Il Tempo

THE FACTS — In short, Zaniolo had been experiencing an inner restlessness for a while, for many reasons. And the proof of him is his nervousness that has also been noticed in the last few games (the blasphemy on live TV with Genoa is only the latest episode of a series). The boos with the Ligurians, however, definitely left a bad taste in his mouth and led him to ask to be sold. Soon after came his absence in the match against Fiorentina due to gastroenteritis in which the club evidently believed in part. “Zaniolo told us that he was ill, tomorrow we will visit him in Trigoria”, the words of Tiago Pinto before the match against Viola. Evidently, the tear had already worn out. And Pinto knew it well, so much so that many doubted that Zaniolo’s words had not been considered entirely true.

THE SCENERY — From today, therefore, Zaniolo is on the market. Roma value it at between 35 and 40 million euros, but want to be sure of monetizing it. In short, no loans or redemption rights, but only a definitive transfer or a secure obligation, free from any type of conditioning. It’s more or less the same speech made for Rick Karsdorp: if someone wants the Dutch full-back they have to pay him, different offers are not accepted. And the same thing goes for Zaniolo, given that Roma would in any case deprive themselves of one of their most important players, but at the same time also managing to lower the wage bill (as requested by the Friedkins) and avoiding having to slip into the mess of a contract still to be renewed and expiring in 2024. The teams interested in Zaniolo are obviously above all the English ones, with Tottenham who had already tried last summer (however offering a loan with the right to buy) and who could return to office even in these days. But expressions of interest from West Ham and Leicester have already arrived from the Premier League, against whom Zaniolo played in the Conference League semi-final last year. At the window, then there are also other clubs such as Arsenal and Newcastle, which have an important economic potential to be able to face any investment that is not particularly expensive for the Premier League. But that’s not all, because in Germany there is also Borussia Dortmund who have already made themselves known and have recently taken information on the player’s situation. Zaniolo would prefer the Premier League to the Bundesliga. In these 12 days, therefore, the whole truth will arrive, so far with only one great certainty: the tear of Nicolò Zaniolo has arrived unexpectedly. But maybe not that much. See also Milan, Leao: 'Family, Pioli and Ibra are fundamental'

January 19, 2023 (change January 19, 2023 | 01:03)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

