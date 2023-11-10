Home » Romell Quioto Dropped from Honduras National Team: The Fallout and Potential Replacements
Sports

Romell Quioto Dropped from Honduras National Team: The Fallout and Potential Replacements

by admin
Romell Quioto Dropped from Honduras National Team: The Fallout and Potential Replacements

The catracho attacker, Romell Quioto, continues to be in the news after being separated from the Honduras National Team squad for the games against Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Nations League. Reinaldo Rueda, Bicolo coach, made the decision because he asked the MLS legionnaires to appear at the concentration yesterday and Quioto ignored the Colombian’s call. Quioto was dropped from the Honduras squad after being in Roatán and Rueda made the decision to delete him from the list for the games against Mexico that will be played on Friday, November 17 (first leg) and Tuesday, November 21 of the same month (return) at the Stadium Aztec.

Upon learning that he will not be with the ‘H’ in these duels, Quioto made the decision to delete all his photos from his Instagram account. He surely did it to avoid comments or insults from Honduran fans in his publications. Until yesterday (Thursday, November 9), Romell Quioto had published a photograph on his Instagram account in which he appeared greeting Lionel Messi prior to the September 2022 friendly that ended with a 3-0 victory for the Argentines. In addition to deleting all his publications, he uploaded a photo with his girlfriend, who is celebrating her birthday. Romell Quioto is one of the leaders of the Honduras National Team, but this Friday the player who will take his place to face the Aztecs will be known.

Among the possible replacements for Quioto are Jorge Benguche, Jose Mario Pinto, Rubilio Castillo, or Michaell Chirinos. So, we have to wait and see which player will be taking his place to face the Aztecs.

You may also like

Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez flies in the second...

2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup to be...

Inter Miami Faces New York FC in a...

“I love playing under pressure, Djokovic will tell...

Ge Manqi Wins Gold in Women’s 100-Meter Track...

the journey of the Paralympic flame revealed, from...

América de Cali Faces Tough Competition in Betplay...

Mountain bike, the pink avalanche of Naturosa is...

Ding Junhui’s Struggles: Misses Semi-Finals at Tianjin National...

Several verdicts were examined in Pilsen. Offside? The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy