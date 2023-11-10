Romell Quioto Dropped from Honduras National Team: The Fallout and Potential Replacements

The catracho attacker, Romell Quioto, continues to be in the news after being separated from the Honduras National Team squad for the games against Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Nations League. Reinaldo Rueda, Bicolo coach, made the decision because he asked the MLS legionnaires to appear at the concentration yesterday and Quioto ignored the Colombian’s call. Quioto was dropped from the Honduras squad after being in Roatán and Rueda made the decision to delete him from the list for the games against Mexico that will be played on Friday, November 17 (first leg) and Tuesday, November 21 of the same month (return) at the Stadium Aztec.

Upon learning that he will not be with the ‘H’ in these duels, Quioto made the decision to delete all his photos from his Instagram account. He surely did it to avoid comments or insults from Honduran fans in his publications. Until yesterday (Thursday, November 9), Romell Quioto had published a photograph on his Instagram account in which he appeared greeting Lionel Messi prior to the September 2022 friendly that ended with a 3-0 victory for the Argentines. In addition to deleting all his publications, he uploaded a photo with his girlfriend, who is celebrating her birthday. Romell Quioto is one of the leaders of the Honduras National Team, but this Friday the player who will take his place to face the Aztecs will be known.

Among the possible replacements for Quioto are Jorge Benguche, Jose Mario Pinto, Rubilio Castillo, or Michaell Chirinos. So, we have to wait and see which player will be taking his place to face the Aztecs.