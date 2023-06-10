Romelu Lukaku again victim of hateful and racist messages

19
Inter Milan dreamed of a better fate in Istanbul. Beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, the Milanese failed to respond to Rodri’s opener in the 68th minute. Sadder still, some “supporters” posted hateful and racist messages under the Belgian international’s Instagram posts (106 caps, 72 goals).
Returning during the match, Lukaku had a good opportunity to equalize, but Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper made a superb reflex save.
See also Best deal of your career?Marotta:Visa-free Pogba sold to Manchester United at a high price – yqqlm