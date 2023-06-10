Home » Romelu Lukaku again victim of hateful and racist messages
Sports

Romelu Lukaku again victim of hateful and racist messages

by admin
Romelu Lukaku again victim of hateful and racist messages

Inter Milan dreamed of a better fate in Istanbul. Beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, the Milanese failed to respond to Rodri’s opener in the 68th minute. Sadder still, some “supporters” posted hateful and racist messages under the Belgian international’s Instagram posts (106 caps, 72 goals).

Returning during the match, Lukaku had a good opportunity to equalize, but Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper made a superb reflex save.

See also  Best deal of your career?Marotta:Visa-free Pogba sold to Manchester United at a high price – yqqlm

You may also like

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy