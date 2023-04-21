Romelu Lukaku destroyed his reputation at Inter Milan

9
As a child, the Belgian watched his mother dilute the milk with water. That shaped Romelu Lukaku – the fighter was born. But he always overshot the target. Like last time against Juventus.
Romelu Lukaku once wanted to be the best Belgian footballer in history. He has the abilities of a world-class striker. Too often, however, he gets caught in a downward spiral. Then the deficits of the 100-kilogram man come to the surface all the more clearly. At Inter Milan, he is currently transforming from the goalkeeper of the 2020/21 championship season into a ball stumble and troublemaker.