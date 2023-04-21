Romelu Lukaku destroyed his reputation at Inter Milan

As a child, the Belgian watched his mother dilute the milk with water. That shaped Romelu Lukaku – the fighter was born. But he always overshot the target. Like last time against Juventus.

Romelu Lukaku is increasingly at a loss at Inter. Stefano Guidi/Getty

Romelu Lukaku once wanted to be the best Belgian footballer in history. He has the abilities of a world-class striker. Too often, however, he gets caught in a downward spiral. Then the deficits of the 100-kilogram man come to the surface all the more clearly. At Inter Milan, he is currently transforming from the goalkeeper of the 2020/21 championship season into a ball stumble and troublemaker.