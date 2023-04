The Calcio is once again in crisis. Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is racially abused by Juventus fans.

Romelu Lukaku cheers with an outstretched index finger in front of the Juventus fan curve. Imago

On Tuesday night, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of added time. It was Inter Milan’s late equalizer in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus. Lukaku will probably miss the second leg. After the goal, he received a red card.