Romelu Lukaku racially insulted after Champions League final

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was massively racially insulted on social media after losing the Champions League final. The 30-year-old loanee from Chelsea came on as a substitute in the 57th minute of Saturday night’s 0-1 draw against Manchester City in Istanbul. He had a promising chance just before the end.

The Belgian is followed by almost nine million users on the Instagram network alone. In addition to a number of inhuman comments against Lukaku, numerous people condemned these statements.

Racist insults against the striker triggered a scandal in Italy last season. In the cup semifinals at Juventus Turin, Lukaku was verbally attacked by opposing fans in the stadium. His yellow-red card for a supposedly provocative goal celebration was subsequently withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Lukaku’s teammate Robin Gosens expressed his disappointment at the defeat against Manchester. “A childhood dream has burst,” said the 28-year-old German international on DAZN, “but hopefully my career will last a few more years.”

In the 76th minute, the left winger was substituted on and immediately provided momentum, his powerful header from a short distance was not used by teammate Lukaku to equalize (88th). “I feel like shit. The fact that we played a huge game is what makes it so painful,” explained Gosens: “You get such an egg goal that suits the game. If we make it 1-1, it will be difficult for City.”

The late starter from Emmerich, who made his debut for Germany in September 2020 and came to Inter at the beginning of 2022, should now help the trip to the national team to process it. “I’m glad I’m getting another chance,” he said.

