Romelu Lukaku turns 30, today May 13th. And he will try to celebrate with a goal against Sassuolo, in the evening preview of the 35th matchday of the championship. He will play alongside Correa and will try to convince Simone Inzaghi to bet on him for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Milan. With the dream of the final in Istanbul against the winner of Manchester City-Real Madrid. Lukaku will return to Chelsea at the end of the loan, but aims to return to Milan, to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, permanently.