Home » Romelu Lukaku turns 30
Sports

Romelu Lukaku turns 30

by admin
Romelu Lukaku turns 30

Romelu Lukaku turns 30, today May 13th. And he will try to celebrate with a goal against Sassuolo, in the evening preview of the 35th matchday of the championship. He will play alongside Correa and will try to convince Simone Inzaghi to bet on him for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Milan. With the dream of the final in Istanbul against the winner of Manchester City-Real Madrid. Lukaku will return to Chelsea at the end of the loan, but aims to return to Milan, to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, permanently.

13 maggio 2023 | 13:55

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Westbrook: Never thought of teaming up with James Meigua to come to the Lakers without recruiting_Anthony Davis

You may also like

Thanks to a late goal, Bielefeld still hopes...

Golden State Warriors, the latest on the future...

Juventus Cremonese, Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference

Salač will start the French Grand Prix from...

dragged to a shelter and raped, the shocking...

Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic...

Tennis: Mauthausen semifinals with Ofner, Misolic and Thiem

Monza: Palladino, ‘I saw Galliani, a positive match’...

Bad news for the Czech team. Reinforcements from...

Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy