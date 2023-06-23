Rome’s Fan Engagement with Fan In The Box

The ‘Fan in the Box’ fan engagement initiative promoted by Roma, in collaboration with Socios, opens up new opportunities for engagement and connection with fans

In the panorama of Italian football, AS Roma once again stands out as a pioneer in innovation and interaction with their fans.

The “Fan In The Box” contest, hosted on the Socios.com platform, proposed a provocative question: “What would you be willing to do to see Roma?”. The answer to this simple question gave six $ASR FanToken holders the opportunity to become protagonists of a VIP experience at the Stadio Olimpico, on the occasion of the league match against Udinese.

The initiative, an integral part of the campaign #BeMoreThanAFan on Socios.comaims to actively involve the Giallorossi fans in the club’s activities, making them real protagonists. The collaboration between Roma and its Official Fan Token Partner allowed the lucky six Token Holders to experience a unique day of its kind, which exceeded all expectations in terms of involvement and connection.

This approach creates a sense of belonging and trust which can translate into greater fan engagement which opens up new monetization opportunities. The importance of these fan engagement activities goes far beyond the mere sporting aspect. Membership methods such as Fan Tokens allow the club to make fans feel an active part of the club, giving them the opportunity to make decisions through surveys, participate in exclusive initiatives and obtain unique rewards. This creates a personalized and rewarding experience for fans, who in turn feel encouraged to further invest in the club through the purchase of tokens and other products/services.

Here is the full video of those hilarious moments before the match: ⛓️ FAN IN THE BOX 🏟️ | THE FIRST ESCAPE ROOM IN A STADIUM ON A MATCHDAY! | Socios.com 🤝 AS Roma

This initiative demonstrates the importance of investing in fan engagement as a real business strategy. Engaging fans and putting them at the heart of the sport brand experience not only increases loyalty to the club, but also creates fertile ground for opportunities for commercial partnerships, sponsorships and revenue growth.

Il Milan and Romethanks to these Fan Engagement initiatives through the use of FanTokencan generate additional revenue and contribute to its long-term financial sustainability, although from a technical point of view, the use of a third-party platform such as “Socios” prevents data monetization activity for the club, because the data remains property of the third platform.

For a club, this solution is not the most advantageous, because engaging through a third-party company does not collect user data. The solution instead lies in the creation of a proprietary platform.

The proprietary platforms (come SportXP) represent the tool for clubs through which to obtain data and profile users, and for supporters and enthusiasts they become the single touchpoint through which to access content of interest and value-added services.

IIn this way, the club is able to activate direct and indirect revenue models and create opportunities for sponsors and stakeholders, freeing itself from the need for third party partners who become the holders of the data, the real asset on which to build new strategies.

