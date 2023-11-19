Home » Ronald Acuña Jr. achieved ANOTHER historical MILESTONE
The story of Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2023 is one for the history books. The outfielder for the Atlanta Braves has made waves with his participation in the LVBP, a feat that is not common for established MLB stars.

Since his debut in the Venezuelan League, Acuña has shown unwavering commitment to his team, the Guaira sharks. His dedication has been instrumental in the team’s quest to break a 37-year championship drought.

In a unique and unprecedented milestone, Acuña became the first MLB player to find out he was named the MVP of the National League just before making his debut in a winter game with La Guaira against the Tigers of Aragua.

The news of his MVP win seemed to fuel Acuña’s performance, as he hit his first home run of the 2023-24 season and delivered a defensive gem in center field during the game.

In his first three games in Venezuela, Acuña Jr. has already accumulated impressive stats, including seven hits, two home runs, three RBIs, and a .500 average.

Acuña’s remarkable performance in the LVBP has created a stir in the baseball world, showcasing his talent and determination on an international stage. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating his continued success in both the Venezuelan League and the MLB.

