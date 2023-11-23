Ronald Acuña Jr. led Top 10 MLB

The King of the National League: Ronald Acuña Jr. wins MVP award

Venezuelan outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had an outstanding year in 2023, culminating in him winning the National League Most Valuable Player award. Alongside Shohei Ohtani, he became one of the first pair of MVPs to be voted unanimously.

Acuña’s performance on the field was remarkable, with an offensive line of .337/.416/.596 and an OPS of 1.012. He led the National League in numerous categories including appearances at the box, hits, runs scored, stolen bases, OBP, OPS, OPS+, and total bases. His stellar season did not go unnoticed, as Joel Reuter placed him at the top of his Top 10 outfielders list.

The list also included several other Latino outfielders, such as Julius Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Robert Jr., and Adolis Garcia. Additionally, free agent Cody Bellinger was included, showing the talent and diversity of outfielders in the MLB.

This recognition further solidifies Acuña’s status as one of the premier players in the league and sets the stage for an exciting upcoming season.

