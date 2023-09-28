Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes History with 70th Stolen Base to Secure Victory for the Braves

Acuña’s 70th stolen base gives the Braves victory

Sep 28, 2023 – Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made history once again as he stole his 70th base of the season, contributing to the Braves’ 6-5 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Acuña’s stolen base allowed him to score the winning run for Atlanta.

The game was a crucial one for both teams, as the Braves secured home-field advantage in the National League playoffs with their win. Acuña’s performance throughout the season has been exceptional, with 41 home runs and now the record-breaking 70 stolen bases. He has already achieved the milestones of being the first 40-50 and 40-60 player in MLB history.

Acuña expressed his satisfaction with reaching the 70 stolen base mark, stating, “It was one of those numbers that wasn’t impossible, but it seemed to be. Luckily we were able to do it.”

The Braves, with a season record of 102-56, now aim to guarantee home-field advantage during the World Series. The team hopes to build on the playoff atmosphere of Wednesday’s game as they enter the postseason.

On the other hand, the Chicago Cubs, tied with the Miami Marlins for the third and final wild card spot in the National League, suffered a tough loss with their score of 82-76. The Cubs have been struggling, having blown a six-run lead in the series opener.

In the game, the Braves fought back from deficits of 3-1, 4-3, and 5-4. Marcell Ozuna hit a crucial home run in the ninth inning to tie the game at 5. Acuña continued his impressive performance with an RBI single in the 10th inning, followed by stealing his second base of the night and 70th of the season. Ozzie Albies then drove in the winning run to secure the victory for Atlanta.

Pitcher Jesse Chávez was credited with the win for the Braves. Cubs’ Jameson Taillon had a strong outing, allowing only three hits in six-plus innings.

Additionally, Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected from the game in the second inning after a controversial call by the umpires. The disputed play involved a controlled swing by the Cubs’ Jeimer Candelario, which the umpires misinterpreted, resulting in a game-tying run for Chicago.

The Braves, dealing with injuries to two of their starting pitchers, turned to Darius Vines for his second major league start. Vines pitched six solid innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.

With the regular season coming to a close, both teams will look to regroup and prepare for the upcoming postseason. The Braves will aim to maintain their momentum and capitalize on their home-field advantage, while the Cubs will need to bounce back quickly to secure their spot in the playoffs.

