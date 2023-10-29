Ronald Acuña Jr. Wins 20th Edition of Luis Aparicio Award as Most Outstanding Venezuelan Player in the 2023 MLB Season

Ronald Acuña Jr. Wins 20th Edition of the Luis Aparicio Award

Ronald Acuña Jr., the star outfielder of the Atlanta Braves, has been named the most outstanding Venezuelan player of the 2023 Major League season. Acuña Jr. claimed the prestigious Luis Aparicio Award with an impressive 100 first-place votes, making him the unanimous winner.

This is Acuña Jr.’s third time receiving the Luis Aparicio Award, having previously won in 2018 (co-winner with Jesús Aguilar) and 2020. He now joins the elite company of Miguel Cabrera (5-time winner) and José Altuve (4-time winner) as the only players to have won the award at least three times.

The award, presented by Maltín Polar, honors the legacy of Luis Aparicio, the Venezuelan baseball legend and the only Venezuelan player in the Hall of Fame. Aparicio expressed his delight at Acuña Jr.’s achievement and praised his skills as a complete player. Aparicio encouraged Acuña Jr. to continue working hard and bring joy to all Venezuelans and baseball enthusiasts.

Acuña Jr. enjoyed a phenomenal season, solidifying his position as the favorite to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award. He hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases, joining the exclusive 40-40 club. He also became the founder of the 40-70 club, setting new records for Venezuelan players in stolen bases, surpassing Roger Cedeño’s 66 in 1999, and for the Braves franchise, surpassing Otis Nixon’s 72 in 1991.

In addition to these records, Acuña Jr. set a new mark for runs scored with 149, surpassing his own record of 127 set in 2019. He excelled in several statistical categories, leading the entire Major Leagues in hits, runs scored, stolen bases, and on-base percentage. In the National League, he topped the charts in OPS, ranked second in batting average and slugging percentage, and placed fourth in home runs and sixth in RBIs.

The remarkable season did not go unnoticed by a group of 100 communicators, who unanimously voted for Acuña Jr. as the winner. He becomes the eighth player to achieve a unanimous victory for the Luis Aparicio Award, joining the likes of Johan Santana, Magglio Ordóñez, Miguel Cabrera, José Altuve, and Salvador Pérez.

Expressing his gratitude upon hearing the news, Acuña Jr. thanked everyone who voted for him and acknowledged Luis Aparicio’s contribution to Venezuelan baseball. He also congratulated his fellow Venezuelan players on their successful campaigns and wished them luck in the upcoming season.

In addition, the 2022 co-winner, Luis Arráez, made history by becoming the first player to receive all 100 votes for second place, a remarkable feat in the 20-year history of the award. Arráez, who recently joined the Miami Marlins, won his second consecutive batting crown by leading both the National League and the Major Leagues with an average of .354. He becomes the third Venezuelan player to win multiple batting titles, joining Miguel Cabrera and José Altuve.

The Luis Aparicio Award, endorsed by Major League Baseball, was created in 2004 to honor Luis Aparicio and recognize the most outstanding Venezuelan baseball player in the Major Leagues. The award is sponsored by Sella Tu Parley and Oceánica de Seguros and is considered a highly prestigious accolade in Venezuelan baseball.

