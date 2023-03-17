The Netherlands have unveiled their first list since the 2022 World Cup, the first also from new coach and former Barça manager Ronald Koeman. The 25 players selected will play against France on March 24 in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 before facing Gibraltar on March 27 in the same competition. Among them is Georginio Wijnaldum, the PSG midfielder on loan to AS Roma. He returns after several months out due to injury. He had not tasted the joys of the selection since March 29, 2022 and a friendly match against Germany (1-1).
The successor to Louis van Gaal at the head of the Oranje did not retain any of the three goalkeepers present at the World Cup in Qatar, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow and Remko Pasveer, the first two being injured and the third no longer representing, at 39, a solution for the future. On the other hand, he recalled Jasper Cillessen (33 years old, 64 selections). The former Barcelona goalkeeper, who returned to play in the Eredivisie, at NEC Nijmegen, his training club, was not favored by Louis Van Gaal.
In addition to Wijnaldum, several former Ligue 1 players are on the list: Memphis Depay (Atlético and ex-OL), Sven Botman (Newcastle and ex-LOSC) and Xavi Simons (PSV and ex-PSG).