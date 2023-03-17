The Netherlands have unveiled their first list since the 2022 World Cup, the first also from new coach and former Barça manager Ronald Koeman. The 25 players selected will play against France on March 24 in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 before facing Gibraltar on March 27 in the same competition. Among them is Georginio Wijnaldum, the PSG midfielder on loan to AS Roma. He returns after several months out due to injury. He had not tasted the joys of the selection since March 29, 2022 and a friendly match against Germany (1-1).