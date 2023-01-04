Cristiano’s press conference with Al Nassr: “They wanted me in Brazil, in Australia, in the United States, in Portugal. But I had given my word to this club because I believe in a possibility of change for this country”

Saudi Arabia is not the best latitude to experience high-level football of which Cristiano Ronaldo has been the maximum expression for years. He showed a certain awareness of it during his presentation as an Al Nassr player, emphasizing the social impact of his choice. “It is a challenge for me, for the future, for the women and young people of this part of the world. I will try to change the mentality of the next generations, help them develop for the growth of the movement, starting with the women’s sector. I want to give different perspectives to this team” explained the Portuguese.

I hug her — The welcome, for a champion of his stature, was truly special: “The people have enthused me, my family is very happy. I’m happy to face this adventure, in Europe my work was finished and the time had come of this opportunity in Asia. Many clubs, from Europe to America, in Australia, Brazil and Portugal looked for me, but I had given my word to Al Nassr. Criticisms? I broke many records in Europe, now I want to do it here too. For me it’s a normal thing. I didn’t come here to finish my career, I don’t worry about what people might think.” The Saudi national team was one of the revelations of the World Cup, after the unexpected success over Argentina in the group stage. “Many prerogatives have changed here in the last 10-15 years, the level of competitiveness has risen and Saudi was the only one to beat the world champions. Football has evolved and I know I will enjoy it. I want to help the club, smile and play” concluded Cristiano Ronaldo. See also The opening of the 2nd Zhejiang Intellectual Games

Garcia speaks — Next to him was Rudi Garcia, who thus commented on the arrival of CR7. “I’m surprised by all this attendance in the press room, after matches there are usually only 3-4 journalists. Cristiano is one of the best players in history, he’s a legend and we’re honored to be able to welcome him. I’m sure that for the championship and the reign of Saudi Arabia is a fantastic thing. During my career I have discovered that phenomena like him are the easiest to coach. I can learn from Ronaldo, he is an example and we share the same desire to win to entertain the Al Nassr fans,” the coach said.

