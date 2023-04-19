Home » Ronaldo, crazy intervention on the pitch then rude gesture to the public cheering Messi-Corriere TV
by admin
The Portuguese grabbed an opponent by the neck, then got annoyed by the provocations of the fans

An evening to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was the protagonist of a crazy intervention on the pitch during the match between his Al Nasser and the Al Hilal.

Ronaldo grabbed an opponent by the neck, but the referee pardoned him and did not send him off. At the end of the match, after his team lost 2-0, CR7 was targeted by opposing fans who started cheering Messi. At that point he replied with a rude gesture.

April 19, 2023 – Updated April 19, 2023 , 3:36 pm

