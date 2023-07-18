Title: Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Saudi League as Superior to MLS

Date: July 17, 2023

In a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese striker who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, expressed his opinion that the Saudi league is superior to Major League Soccer (MLS), the tournament in which Lionel Messi will be participating from this semester.

During a post-match interview following his team’s 0-5 defeat against Celta de Vigo in a pre-season friendly at the Algarve stadium in Portugal, Ronaldo confidently stated that “the Saudi league is much better than the US” when asked if he would consider ever playing in the United States.

Furthermore, Ronaldo voiced his belief that European football has significantly declined in quality, asserting that only the Premier League remains as a highly competitive and worthwhile destination for players. He ruled out any future plans to return to Europe, emphasizing his satisfaction with his current football experience in Saudi Arabia.

Notably, Ronaldo also emphasized that Saudi Arabia provides excellent opportunities for players, asserting that many footballers are keen to join the league. It appears that the striker has found success and fulfillment in the Saudi league, highlighting its level of competition and appeal.

As Cristiano Ronaldo’s praise of the Saudi league surfaces, it raises questions about the future prospects for the nation’s football and the potential for attracting more reputed players from around the world. With Ronaldo’s glowing endorsement, the spotlight turns to the growing stature of Saudi Arabian football and its ability to compete on a global stage.

As the MLS continues to develop and attract notable talent, Ronaldo’s comments may spark a conversation about the relative strengths and weaknesses of different football leagues worldwide, influencing the perception of various tournaments.

Only time will tell how Ronaldo’s statements will shape the perception and interest in the Saudi league and its counterparts, as well as the impact they may have on players’ career choices in the coming years.

