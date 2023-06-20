Ronaldo first player with 200 international matches

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 200th appearance for Portugal’s national team against Iceland in the European Championship qualifier. He is the first footballer to break this mark. “I am very proud to be the first. I never would have thought that,” said the striker about his next record.

Ronaldo, who is now playing for al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was also in the starting XI in Reykjavik on Tuesday. He has scored 122 goals for Portugal so far.

Even at the high football age of 38, the superstar does not think about retiring. “I want to keep making all Portuguese people happy. A journey that I hope will not end so soon,” he told the sports newspaper “A Bola” in the run-up to his anniversary.

