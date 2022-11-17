Cristiano Ronaldo: Glad to be close to joining Manchester City for jersey sales surpassing Messi

2022-11-17 15:49:47





Source: China News Network





Data map: On March 12, local time, in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo scored 3 goals and completed a hat-trick. The total number of goals in his career came to 807 goals, crowned professional football History’s top scorer.

A few days ago, Ronaldo’s interview with foreign media continued to spark heated discussions. On the 16th local time, part of the interview was released again. Ronaldo talked about breaking Messi’s jersey sales record and made himself very happy, and revealed that he was close to joining Manchester City.

When Ronaldo returns to Manchester United in 2021, the sales of Ronaldo jerseys in one day exceed the sales of Messi when he joined Paris. In this regard, Ronaldo said: “It makes me very happy, but I never chase the record, but the record chases me.”

When asked about the process of joining Manchester United, Ronaldo revealed: “I was very close to joining Manchester City, but Sir Alex Ferguson made me make a change. I followed my heart.”

In the interview, Ronaldo also criticized Gary Neville and Rooney, saying: “They are not my friends.” Ronaldo believes that Rooney is jealous of his performance on the field: “Probably because he was in his 30s. Ended my career and I’m still playing at a high level.”