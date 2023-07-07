Ronaldo? He took me to athletic training, remembers the Liberec player

He signed a three-year contract with North Bohemia. “Budějovice informed me that if I don’t extend my contract with them, they won’t count on me. We were in contact with coach Kozle and when he called me, I nodded at his offer. I was looking forward to Liberec, it’s a shift for me,” says Penner, who knows the coach of North Bohemia from youth teams.

He has already started the first preparatory games for Slovan. He made his debut against Varnsdorf (4:0), as a rookie, traditionally wearing the captain’s armband. On Friday, he played the first half against Jihlava (0:2). “I want to fight for the starting line-up in Liberec. I know there is a lot of competition in the middle of the field, but I will do everything to play,” promises the offensive all-rounder.

He only celebrated his 22nd birthday less than a month ago, but he has already experienced quite a lot in his career. He left Sparta six years ago and transferred to Juventus Turin’s youth academy at the age of sixteen. “It’s true that a lot has happened since then, but I believe I still have a lot to do,” hopes Penner.

In Italy, he also trained with one of the best football players in history, Cristiano Ronaldo. “I went to train twice a week with A. Ronaldo knew I was fast and sometimes took me to do athletic training before training. He took young players under his wing like that, which was an honor for me. I have only great memories of him. It was a great experience. He is an example of how a professional should behave on and off the field,” Penner recalls three years ago, when his career in Italy was severely disrupted by a fatal ordinary mosquito bite.

“I was a bit unlucky. I got dengue fever all over my body, I had eighty percent of the virus in my body. It didn’t take long until I collapsed in a taxi in Turin. He went to the hospital and they had no idea what was going on. On the pitch, my head was spinning, my joints and bones were swelling. I only found out about it in immunology in Prague,” he describes how the healing phase began, which lasted slowly for two years. At that time, he also had dark thoughts about whether he would ever return to football.

“Healing took four to five months. Then I had to have knee surgery because I had chronic inflammation in the tendon. After that I had to be at rest, because with chronic inflammation there is a danger of returning. We were counting down every day when I would be able to return to the field,” he admits. He experienced a comeback in the 2021/2022 season, but managed only 129 minutes for Dynamo the year before last.

“I didn’t play for two years, I had to start completely from scratch. It took a long time to get the hang of it, but it just got better and better over the last year. I already played the last matches in the base. I am happy that I was able to show myself and some clubs noticed me. I am happy that we moved to Liberec. Now I am physically and conditionally better prepared than before,” concludes Penner, who is now awaiting game training camps in Germany and Austria with Liberec.

