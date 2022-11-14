Another excerpt from the interview given by the Portuguese to Piers Morgan emerges: “I spoke to the sports director and the Manchester president when my daughter was ill. It was as if they did not believe my words”

Another anticipation, another dig. A new clip of Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan, expected in full version in two episodes between Wednesday and Thursday, turns into a new, very hard attack on Manchester United, accused in the first anticipation that also ended up on the front page of the Sun of having it “betrayed, tried to send away and turn me into a scapegoat”. This is almost more serious, because it tells of the lack of support that CR7 felt at the beginning of the season, when he gave up the preseason in Thailand and Australia to stay with his 3-month-old daughter hospitalized.

DRAMA — Ronaldo with his statements rewinds the tape at the beginning of July, when United was waiting for him in Carrington for the start of the preparation. In April he and Georgina had lost one of the twins the showgirl was waiting for. Bella, her daughter born to her, had severe bronchitis in July that forced her to be hospitalized for a week. “I talked to the sports director and the Manchester United president when my daughter was ill – says Cristiano in anticipation of the interview -. It was as if they did not believe my words, and this made me feel bad. They listened to me, but it was clear that they doubted my words, that my daughter had big problems, that Georgina felt bad for her. That’s why I didn’t go on tour: as a father and husband I could not leave my family in that moment. Not for the preseason “. See also Calciomercato 2021, all the negotiations. Kean-Juve, medical examinations tomorrow - Sport

ADVANCES — Morgan, the journalist to whom Ronaldo entrusted his 90 ‘of confession, spoke at length in today’s episode of his show, the same in which the full interview will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday (in two parts). During the episode, Morgan revealed that Ronaldo told him that he knows he is no longer the player he was, but that he feels stronger because he is more mature and with a better understanding of the game, and that he still wants to break many records. CR7 in the interview also returned to the mid-October match with Tottenham, when he refused to enter the field and left the bench before the 90 ‘, a gesture that cost him a suspension match and a few days of individual training. Morgan revealed that Ronaldo told him he apologized to the entire team for that gesture.

WAIT — United has not taken official measures for now, limiting itself to a statement in which it makes it clear that it wants to wait to hear the whole interview before deciding how to react. It is unlikely that Cristiano will not be punished in some way: according to the Telegraph, United would be thinking of immediately terminating the contract with the Portuguese, expiring at the end of the season, as long as an agreement is reached so that the club must not recognize the money to CR7 salary that still owes him. However it ends, the future of Cristiano and United seems marked: after the World Cup it will be divorce. See also Vuelta, 8th stage: Jakobsen in the sprint, Dainese second. Roglic red jersey

November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 21:47)

